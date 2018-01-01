Boxing
Live Blog
JOSHUA & BIG BABY CLASH
Anthony Joshua and Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller had a fiery
encounter and were separated in New York.
Joshua was midway through first face-off with Alexander
Povetkin, the challenger to his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles, when
Miller barged onto the stage.
Joshua’s attention immediately switched to Miller and some
frank words were exchanged as they were kept apart.
The world heavyweight champion was in New York for the launch of DAZN, the streaming site which will provide Sky Sports with 16 new US fight nights.
He met Povetkin in person for the first time since their fight on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office from Wembley Stadium, was announced.
But Miller, a local New Yorker who will be one of DAZN's first recruits, crashed their stare-down.
Wearing sunglasses and shouting at the champion, unbeaten Miller swiftly provoked an angry response from Joshua.
BUST-UP
Here's another image of Big Baby and Joshua squaring up...
FACE-TO-FACE
Joshua has just exchanged some frank words with Jarrell Miller...
But now he's staring into the eyes of his next challenger.
COMING SOON...
A face-to-face between Joshua and Povetkin.
ANTHONY JOSHUA
The champ is here...
Eddie Hearn says: "There's more people here than there were at Deontay Wilder's last fight!"
ALEXANDER POVETKIN
Joshua's upcoming opponent is here...
He said: "Joshua is a respected champion, and an Olympic champion. I
want to make sure everybody knows this will be an interesting fight."
DEMETRIUS ANDRADE
Boo Boo has linked up with DAZN too!
RUNNING?
Eddie Hearn says that Jarrell Miller is late...
"Maybe he's running away from Anthony Joshua..."
BETERBIEV v JOHNSON
Callum Johnson will challenge Artur Beterbiev (who has joined DAZN) for the IBF belt on October 6 in Chicago.
DANIEL ROMAN
WBA super-bantamweight champion will fight Gavin McDonnell on October 20 in California.
KATIE TAYLOR
The unified world champion will fight Cindy Serrano on October 6 on DAZN (live on Sky Sports).
JESSIE VARGAS
Confirmation that the two-weight world champion has joined DAZN.
“October 6 will be our first event in Chicago. Then LA. A number
of the fighters are here today…”
Eddie Hearn
“We will absolutely stack our cards with the very best
fighters.”
James Rushton, DAZN CEO
“Our intention is to be a global leader.”
John Skipper, DAZN executive chairman.
Michael Buffer confirms he will be the MC for all of DAZN's events.
PECKISH?
The chap in the white shirt has finished giving out canapes.
That must mean we're nearly ready...
DAVID PRICE'S VERDICT
The big man gives his opinion on Alexander Povetkin...
ON THIS SIDE OF THE WATER
Meanwhile, Joseph Parker arrived in the UK today to fight Dillian Whyte.
Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28. Book online here.
DON'T OVERLOOK POVETKIN
Alexander Povetkin is the party-pooper intent on trashing the place that Anthony Joshua couldn’t avoid, writes James Dielhenn.
From Russia with gloves, overlook this vicious challenger at your peril.
WILL THEY MEET?
Joshua could use his time in the USA to meet Deontay Wilder face-to-face.
"In the past Deontay always liked Joshua and would definitely have met him. Now I am not as sure, but probably he would" - Shelly Finkel
POVETKIN IS HERE
Joshua will meet his next challenger this evening. Here's what Povetkin can do...
What is DAZN?
Pronounced ‘da zone’, the streaming service is part of
sports media group Perform.
Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom have struck boxing’s first-ever
billion dollar deal with DAZN.
Matchroom’s 16 annual shows from the USA will be
broadcast on Sky Sports.
WHAT ARE WE EXPECTING?
Eddie Hearn's Matchroom will make an announcement, from New York City, regarding DAZN.
Then, we expect Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin to go face-to-face.
