Matthew Horan moderator 5pts PROMOTERS VERBAL SPAREddie Hearn and David Higgins speak to Sky Sports and react to an unexpected bet they now have on the line.Higgins: "Parker is the better boxer, faster hands, a better chin. What more is there to say.Hearn: "I'd like to thank Chisora for potentially making us less wealthy. No-one can call this legitimately."So much depends on how it unfolds. Parker has a challenger mentality and wants a tear-up. If he does you will see a classic."Higgins: "Joseph will make up for his Joshua performance, there will be an explosion in the ring. I'm happy I put my money on the line."The winner may fight Joshua at Wembley, the loser will be dead buried."Hearn: "The loser is out of world heavyweight tile contention, they have 36 minutes to make sure they get the win."