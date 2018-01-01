Boxing
Live Blog
ANOTHER KO FOR SIMS JRThe American improves to 15-0-KO14.
SIMS JR v ESCHNER - IT'S OVER
Sims Jr bombards Eschner and the ref has no option but to step in and call it off.
A big left to the body forced him to hang on, but then a left upstairs and then a left-right hammer home and the man in the middle steps in.
SIMS JR v ESCHNER - ROUND THREE
Sims Jr piles in from the start, the right landing full and then going downstairs and showing the uppercut is an option. He keeps pinging that nice jab out, and is wearing Eschner down, for sure.
Eschner offers a left of his own but again, Sims Jr looks like he's enjoying his. Anyone who has been sparring with Bivol over the last few weeks, will be happier to be in Cardiff on the JD NXTGEN bill.
SLIP OR BUST?
Was it a knockdown? Well the ref called it, so we have to assume it is!
SIMS JR v ESCHNER - ROUND TWO
DOWN! Halfway through the round a straight right to the ribs sends Eschner to his knees. He gets up on eight. Is that the beginning of the end.
Then a barrage of shots, with the left hook doing the most damage sees Sims Jr go for the finish. Eschner grabs hold and somehow makes it to the bell.
SIMS JR v ESCHNER - ROUND ONE
A lively start from Sims Jr, bang on the front foot and the punches flowing already. He goes to the body with a nice right, but is mixing it up already.
A lovely faint and then a left to the temple shows there is more to Sims Jr than pure power.
DING DING
Here we go. Sims is Matchroom USA's latest man takes on a game Bulgarian. How long will this last, with Sims boasting a 16-0-KO15 record?
SIMS JR v ESCHNER
Our first fight is here already... the American KO specialist and cousin of Floyd Mayweather, Anthony Sims Jr is in town
THE NIGHT SO FAR...
The action's been coming thick and fast here in Cardiff already and Jordan Gill produced an explosive first-round stoppage of David Berna to set up a Commonwealth title shot against Ryan Doyle which is confirmed for October.
WE'RE LIVE!
Anna Woolhouse is in charge as always, with former Welsh world champion Enzo Maccarinelli and Matthew Macklin the two sharing their expert views... the first fight is already coming up. Sit tight!
MIX IT UP!
The show will be on Sky Sports Mix (Channel 121) from 7.30pm and then comes on Sky Sports Action at 8.30pm. Or if you are out and about and are not sat on your sofa, stick with us, we will entertain and inform you all the way through...
JD NXTGEN TIME!
Evening fight fans, the latest card featuring the stars of the future is here, all the way from Cardiff. It should be a sizzler in the Ice Arena Wales, where Joe Cordina tops the bill for the first time...
JD NXTGEN, Ice Arena Wales, Cardiff
Joe Cordina v Sean DoddSean McGoldrick v Dylan McDonaghNatasha Jonas v Viviane ObenaufDaniyar Yeleussinov v Gabor GorbicsAnthony Sims Jr v Stanislav Eschner
