Whyte v Parker: Tactical breakdown of Dillian Whyte's fight against Joseph Parker

Sky Sports experts Tony Bellew and Matthew Macklin look at the tactics Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker are likely to deploy in Saturday night's heavyweight showdown.

The countdown is well and truly on to Whyte's and Parker's date with destiny at the O2 live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The two men know a win will move them closer to a world title fight and both have an eye on a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

But what do they need to do put themselves in that position?

Tony Bellew - who Whyte says he would fight "any day of the week" - and Matthew Macklin, assess the strategies that could be used on Saturday.

Click on the video above to find out what they are saying.

