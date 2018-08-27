Khan vs Vargas: Amir Khan ready to use Samuel Vargas to send out warning to welterweight rivals

Amir Khan returns to action against Samuel Vargas, live on Sky Sports

Amir Khan says he is ready to go to "war" with Samuel Vargas and show the welterweight world he is back.

The former world champion boxes back at 147lbs for the first time in over two years when he takes on the Colombian at Arena Birmingham on September 8, live on Sky Sports.

Vargas has branded Khan an "old man" before making a knockout prediction, but back on British soil and under the guidance of respected trainer Joe Goossen, the home favourite sees this as the perfect stage to prove he is still world-class.

"I want to fight at 147 because I am a welterweight fighter, and I've made that clear," Khan told Sky Sports.

"147 is the weight I fight at, and I also want to get high in the world rankings, because the world rankings at the moment are confused what weight I am in.

Khan and Vargas meet at 147lbs in Birmingham

"For 154 [rankings], I fought at 150 twice before - my last two, against 'Canelo' and (Phil) Lo Greco - so this is the fight that will show I am a 147 fighter.

"I will be ranked at 147 and I want to see where they put me. I want to win a world title again. There are titles after this one, there are other big fighters out there, but we are taking it one step at a time."

Goossen will be in Khan's corner for the second time

Khan is currently finishing off his first full training camp with Goossen, who has guided Diego Corrales, Shane Mosley and Joel Casamayor.

The Bolton star only had a short spell to gel with Goossen ahead of his comeback fight in April, which culminated in an explosive 39-second destruction of Lo Greco in Liverpool, but after two months with the American coach, he is ready to make Vargas pay.

1:20 Amir Khan marked his return with a ruthless KO of Lo Greco Amir Khan marked his return with a ruthless KO of Lo Greco

"I have to say he is already one of the hardest trainers I've worked with, but in a way I do know that when I fight I will be more than ready," he said.

"Look at his fighters. They've always made weight and they've always come in the ring, fit, strong and ready. He believes in my work and I believe in his as well.

"As soon as that bell goes, I know I can go to war. That's the fighter I am, I just switch on and go for the kill."

Watch Amir Khan v Samuel Vargas, from the Arena Birmingham, on September 8, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.