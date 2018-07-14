Zeuge vs Fielding: Full preview of WBA super-middleweight title fight

Everything you need to know about Rocky Fielding's attempt to take Tyron Zeuge's WBA 'regular' super-middleweight title, live on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday from 9:45pm.

Background

Liverpool's Fielding has the opportunity to become Britain's latest world champion, but must travel to title-holder Zeuge's home country of Germany to launch his challenge.

Fielding, trained by Jamie Moore, has lost just once in 27 fights (to fellow Liverpudlian Callum Smith) but has since beaten Christopher Rebrasse, John Ryder and David Brophy.

But Zeuge, making the fourth defence of his WBA 'regular' super-middleweight title, is unbeaten and has home advantage in Offenburg.

Zeuge last year beat Paul Smith, also of Liverpool, and has boxed his entire career in Germany.

What the fighters say

There's people close to me texting me 'it's is coming home, the belt's coming home'. That's all I've got in my head. Rocky Fielding

I've watched a few of his fights and he looks like a good boxer with decent punching power so it should be a good fight. Tyron Zeuge

What the trainers say

Technique, punch and footwork - these are strengths Tyron possesses. He just has a lot of talent. Juergen Braehmer

If he does what he's supposed to do on the night, which I'm sure he will, then I've got no doubt in my mind we'll come away with that belt. Jamie Moore

What the experts say

It's not going to be easy and I do think Fielding needs to stop him Carl Froch

[Rocky] has to stay mentally strong. He has to stay switched on. He has to handle fight week and he can't let it consume him. He's got to use it to his advantage and not let it eat away at him and not let it consume him. He has to control that. Paul Smith

What the rival says

[Rocky] had a bit of a break and looked a bit refreshed against Brophy, as if he's found his form again. Callum Smith

The time draws near...

