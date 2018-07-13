Zeuge vs Fielding: Rocky Fielding and Tyron Zeuge made the weight limit for WBA title fight

Rocky Fielding displayed his sizeable height advantage as he made weight for his WBA super-middleweight title fight against Tyron Zeuge.

Both fighters were successfully inside the 168lb limit for Saturday night's fight at Baden-Arena in Offenburg, Germany, with Zeuge making the fourth defence of his WBA 'regular' title.

But Fielding, standing at 6'1", had a clear edge in size against the 5'10" tall Zeuge and the Liverpudlian admitted he intends to utilise his height and reach against the champion.

"The size difference, I've probably got to keep it long with him," Fielding told Sky Sports.

To come to Germany and knock the champion out, and go away with the belt would be unbelievable. Rocky Fielding

"I would be stupid if I mix it in with him. Just to box and use my long reach to my advantage, and use it to the best I can do, and hopefully it comes off.

"Winning is all that matters. To come to Germany and knock the champion out, and go away with the belt would be unbelievable.

Tyron Zeuge is fighting in front of home support in Germany

"But we've got a game-plan, I stick to that, and it should be a win for me."

