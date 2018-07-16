Joshua vs Povetkin: David Price reflects on his own brutal battle with Alexander Povetkin

After Alexander Povetkin was confirmed as the next opponent for Anthony Joshua, we asked David Price to reveal his first-hand experience of facing the Russian heavyweight.

Joshua defends his WBA, IBF and WBO titles against Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Fellow British fighter Price knows all about the threat posed by Povetkin after their explosive encounter at the Principality Stadium in March.

How highly do you rate Alexander Povetkin?

He's only lost to Klitschko. He might not look much on the face of it as in size, and physique and everything else, but I can tell you from first-hand experience that he's a very accurate puncher.

He's not easy to land the right hand on, which is what I was looking for. If you watch him against Wladimir Klitschko, Klitschko very rarely landed his big right hand, it was left hooks.

There is always a chance of an upset in boxing, but it isn't as one-sided a fight as some people are seeing it. They should be excited about that fight, because it will be good while it lasts.

How do you think the fight will unfold?

The longer it goes on the more it's in Joshua's favour, because if Povetkin fights like he did against me, he was loading up.

He may not fight like that against Joshua. He was loading up, because he thought he could just knock me out as soon as he hit me, but after four rounds, he was starting to blow, and in a lot of his fights he does start blowing after four rounds.

Can Joshua withstand Povetkin's power?

I think Joshua has got a very underrated defence, his hand positions are always spot on. His hands are in the right positions as he punches all the time, even when he's throwing.

Technically his defence is really good, so I can't see Povetkin really getting through, but like I said, it's his accuracy which may work in his favour. It's an interesting fight.

Do you expect more aggression from AJ than he showed against Parker?

AJ more aggressive? Probably not, early on no, because he will respect the fact that Povetkin is also an Olympic gold medallist, and world and European amateur champion. He's only lost to Klitschko.

How dangerous is Povetkin?

Let's look at Povetkin's knockout victories against fighters who have been stopped before, like Takam, Duhaupas, Manuel Charr. Fighters like that, Povetkin has iced them. He's knocked them out cold.

His accuracy is pinpoint, that's what done me. He caught me with a right hand, right on the temple and I was out on my feet. David Price

Parker couldn't knock Takam out cold. Joshua couldn't knock Takam out cold. Anyone who has beaten Takam, couldn't knock him out cold, but Povetkin could.

His accuracy is pinpoint, that's what done me. He caught me with a right hand, right on the temple and I was out on my feet. Throughout the fight it was punch after punch accuracy. Early on, when I was taking his shots, I thought he is not going to be able to hurt me, but then when he did land, he made sure he landed in the right position.

What ending will we see at Wembley?

If Joshua takes that into account, he will go into the fight cautious early on, and then as the rounds go on, you'll see Povetkin - he'll be 39 by the fight - start tiring and Joshua will jump all over him. I think he'll win by stoppage.

