Whyte vs Parker: Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller will be part of the Sky Sports Box Office team next week

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller will be part of the Sky Sports Box Office team for the heavyweight showdown between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker.

The unbeaten Brooklyn heavyweight will be in town from Monday ahead of the summer showdown, days after his New York bust-up with Anthony Joshua.

'Big Baby' and Joshua had to be separated at the DAZN and Matchroom USA launch and will be ringside at The O2, with all eyes on Whyte and Parker.

"I am a student of the game and keep a close eye on the heavyweight division," Miller told Sky Sports.

"Dillian Whyte versus Joseph Parker is a great, significant match-up.

Anthony Joshua and Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller had a fiery face-off on Tuesday

"I look forward to giving the boxing fans watching Sky Sports a detailed view from my perspective on their physical and mental preparations for this exciting fight. See you ringside!"

Miller was one of the big names signed up by Eddie Hearn's new promotion and will be with us throughout the build-up and part of a fantastic fight night team that also includes Carl Froch, Matthew Macklin, Johnny Nelson and old rivals, David Haye and Tony Bellew.

Tony Bellew and David Haye will be reunited again as Sky Sports experts

American favourite Paulie Malignaggi has been a regular co-commentator on Sky Sports Box Office and Deontay Wilder was with us at Wembley Stadium for the historic showdown between Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

Adam Smith, Sky Sports Head of Boxing, said: "We are very excited that Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller is joining the Sky team next week for the build-up to the thrilling heavyweight showdown between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker.

"He will be at all the major media events and will join us ringside on the night - you don't want to miss him!

"We have welcomed Paulie and Deontay in similar roles before and we believe Jarrell will be a fascinating and modern addition to our excellent team of analysts. He has huge charisma, strong opinions and is obviously an enticing and very lively member of the new heavyweight brigade.

Deontay Wilder joined our team for Joshua's fight with Wladimir Klitschko

"July 28 is a stacked summer show live on Sky Sports Box Office and the fact that the unbeaten New Yorker is in London will just add to the excitement!"

Whyte and Parker top the bill, with fellow heavyweights Dereck Chisora and Carlos Takam also colliding in the capital, while Katie Taylor defends her world titles and Joshua Buatsi, Conor Benn are all on the card.

