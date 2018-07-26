Whyte vs Parker: The Panel discuss whether Dillian Whyte needs a KO win to set up world title bid

1:59 Tony Bellew and Matthew Macklin breakdown the tactics of Whyte-Parker Tony Bellew and Matthew Macklin breakdown the tactics of Whyte-Parker

Dillian Whyte sits on the cusp of a world title shot, but will victory alone be enough for 'The Body Snatcher' or does he need a ruthless highlight-reel knockout to force the issue?

The Londoner takes on Joseph Parker this Saturday at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in a titanic heavyweight showdown knowing victory puts him firmly in contention for a shot at old rival and unified champion Anthony Joshua.

Can Whyte follow up his knockout of Lucas Browne with another destructive knockout over Parker?

Promoter Eddie Hearn is all-but-certain that Whyte will compete for world honours "very soon" should he win, but will victory alone force a second fight with his bitter foe or does Whyte need to make a statement and better Joshua's points win over Parker?

Carl Froch

Whyte is going to have to fight, boxing on the back-foot isn't an option. Carl Froch

If Whyte does the business, then he's in prime position for a Joshua rematch and you'd have to say he deserves it. It's not a stacked division full of quality fighters so he'd put himself right in the mix.

He has history with 'AJ' and both have grown so much since the first clash, physically and mentally, so it'd be another top fight. A KO would make a statement and it's possible, Whyte is going to have to fight, boxing on the back-foot isn't an option.

Johnny Nelson

Whyte does remind me of Joe Frazier in a way, he just wants to fight so a knockout is certainly possible. Johnny Nelson

Of course, the main thing for Whyte is to make sure you win. If you consider that Joshua, who sits at the top of the tree, beat Parker on points, then a points victory is more than enough for Dillian.

A bonus would be to stop the New Zealander and it'd make a massive statement that puts him right in the running for an 'AJ' rematch. Whyte does remind me of Joe Frazier in a way, he just wants to fight so a knockout is certainly possible.

Matthew Macklin

Whyte has to force exchanges and get the fight at medium distance, make it a real scrap, but, honestly, I can see it being a tough night's work. Matthew Macklin

I can't really see Whyte getting a stoppage in this one, he just needs to give his all to get a win and I think it's going to be a difficult night.

Parker, although he boxed cagily, took 'AJ' the distance and he may fight a similar way again. Whyte has to force exchanges and get the fight at medium distance, make it a real scrap, but, honestly, I can see it being a tough night's work.

David Coldwell

It'd be great to go out and get a devastating KO, that would be a real statement. David Coldwell

If Whyte wins, then it's a victory over a former world champion whose only loss is to 'AJ' on points. The main thing is to just get the win.

It'd be great to go out and get a devastating KO, that would be a real statement, but the win is what matters here.

Frazer Clarke

A win is enough, because Parker is no mug, he's a proper fighter. Frazer Clarke

You know what, I do think a win is enough, because Parker is no mug, he's a proper fighter. Therefore, just beating him is a great thing. He's gone the distance with Joshua, his only loss.

I think Parker's movement is very good, whereas Dillian's strengths are his punching power, and his aggression. If I was Dillian, I would try to get these guy into a false sense of security, bring him on, but I wouldn't go chasing him, because he's a good mover.

