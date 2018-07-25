Whyte vs Parker: Watch Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker workout on our live stream

See what shape Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker are in by following the public workout with our live video stream.

Both heavyweights will be getting into gear ahead of their Saturday sizzler at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

What shape will they be in? What mood are they both in? Well, follow the public workout, live from Westfield, Stratford, from 5pm to find out. Hit play at the top of the article or follow it on Sky Sports YouTube channel.

A rundown of who is on and when at the public workout from 5pm

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker with Katie Taylor, Dereck Chisora, Joshua Buatsi and Conor Benn all on the undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28.

You can book via your Sky remote, via sky.com/boxofficeonline here and even if you aren't a Sky subscriber you can book and watch it via skysports.com/boxofficelive