Whyte vs Parker: Full preview of heavyweight showdown

Everything you need to know about Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker, live on Sky Sports Box Office tonight.

Background

They have 47 victories in a combined 49 fights, but those two defeats have ultimately brought London's Whyte and New Zealand's Parker together.

Anthony Joshua is the only man to beat Whyte and Parker, and Saturday night's collision at The O2 will give the winner hope of a rematch. The loser faces a long, difficult road back to the pinnacle of heavyweight boxing.

Former world champion Parker became the first opponent to take Joshua the distance earlier this year but ceded his WBO title in the process. He returns to the UK hungry for redemption.

Whyte beat his arch-rival Joshua as an amateur but then lost their pro rematch in 2015, and finds himself as a front-runner to set up another fight on April 13 at Wembley Stadium. The stakes are huge on Saturday night.

Parker has never been floored, Whyte reckons he's got the power to do it. Whyte has improved his technique and fitness, Parker believes he will run rings around him. Let's find out…

What the fighters say

[Parker] didn't make the decision to go after [Joshua]. Now he regrets it. To me, that's a coward's mind-set. Dillian Whyte

I think sometimes 'smack talk' is a sign of doubt, and also it's a sign of trying to convince himself, and convince others that he's ready for this challenge. Joseph Parker

What the promoters say

What the experts say

Whyte is going to have to fight, boxing on the back-foot isn't an option. Carl Froch

Whyte has to force exchanges and get the fight at medium distance, make it a real scrap, but, honestly, I can see it being a tough night's work. Matthew Macklin

What the champion says

Weigh-in

Whyte - 18st 7lbs

Parker - 17st 4lbs

The time draws near...

