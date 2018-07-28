Whyte vs Parker: Katie Taylor crushes Kimberly Connor to defend world titles

Katie Taylor produced a sensational stoppage over Kimberly Connor as she successfully defended her IBF and WBA lightweight world titles.

The Irish sensation was again in phenomenal form and, after dominating the first two rounds, she savagely stalked and hammered away at her outmatched American counterpart in the third before the referee mercifully waved off proceedings.

The victory sees Taylor improve her record to 10-0, five wins coming inside the distance, and the two-belt champion will now go on to face Cindy Serrano in Chicago on October 6 intent on continuing her ruthless streak.

Fans have become accustomed to Taylors' electrifying starts and once again she came out the blocks firing, searing hooks landing flush upstairs before taking the relentless attack brilliantly to the body.

In the second, an accidental clash of heads did cause a swollen eye for Taylor and that perhaps sparked her counterpart in to action, Connor able get off some of her own work, still clearly a class below though.

The Irish favourite returned to her devastating best in the next, though, and a savage blow to the body sent Connor stumbling across the ring.

In predator-like fashion, Taylor sensed an early finish and marched her foe down, crashing home hooks from all angles as a wearied Connor staggered from side to side.

As blow after blow landed flush on the American's face, her defence increasingly evaded her and, after a huge hook almost sent her down, the referee jumped in to stop the action.

Speaking afterwards, the unified world champion said: ""Kimberly was tough. I happened to catch her with a good shot, stayed composed, and got a good finish.

"I knew I had a bump on the eye but it wasn't going to affect me.

"I've got two belts. Two more to go."