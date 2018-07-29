Mikey Garcia out-points Robert Easter Jr to add IBF to WBC world lightweight title

Mikey Garcia had Robert Easter Jr down in the third on his way to a unanimous-decision win

Mikey Garcia added the IBF to his WBC world lightweight crown with a classy unanimous-decision win over Robert Easter Jr, on Saturday night.

Garcia had the previously-unbeaten American down in the third and grew in stature in front a packed Staples Center, Los Angeles, with the judges scoring it 118-109, 117-110 and 116-111.

'Mikey' has already won world titles in four different weights, but taking Easter Jr's title was the first time the Californian favourite has been a unified champion.

Garcia became a unified world champion at 135lbs

"It's a great accomplishment being here in LA," Garcia said.

"I was in control most of the fight, and I did what I had to do. I knew he was a tough opponent. He's a tough warrior.

"He gave a great fight but I was a better fighter. I was in control of the fight and I did what I had to do to win."

Garcia inflicted a first professional defeat on Easter Jr

Garcia (39-0-KO30) took control early on and produced a telling blow in the third, a straight right landing flush on Easter Jr (21-1-KO14) and followed with a vicious left hook that send him over.

The Ohio fighter made it up but was always up against it, 'Mikey's' constant attacks and precision picking up the IBF strap and moving him further up the pound-for-pound rankings.