Cordina vs Dodd: Joe Cordina cruises to Commonwealth title win over Sean Dodd

3:57 Joe Cordina reacts to his hometown triumph Joe Cordina reacts to his hometown triumph

Joe Cordina lit up his home city with a dominant decision victory over Sean Dodd to claim the Commonwealth title in Cardiff.

Fighting for his first major honour, in just his eighth contest, Cordina showcased his fast hands and technical prowess as he went the twelve-round distance for the first time in his career.

'The Welsh Wizard' was pushed all the way by a resilient former Commonwealth champion in Dodd though, before taking a unanimous decision with scores of 119-109, 117-112 and 120-109.

Cordina worked away with the left hand throughout

With a rampant home crowd roaring him on, Cordina came out the blocks on the offensive, marching into the centre of the ring, a left-right salvo immediately getting 'Masher' standing to attention.

The Cardiff lightweight's game-plan was clear, to bounce in and out of range and fire home combinations while staying out of danger, and for the first few rounds it was being executed perfectly.

Well on top, eye-catching work to both the head and body aplenty, the home slickster continued to dazzle, but slowly 'Masher' grew into the contest, getting on the inside and roughing up his younger unbeaten counterpart.

Dodd tried to make it a brawl up close

A more evenly contested third saw Dodd fire home a series of uppercuts, but he had to feel the full force of sinking body shots earlier on.

From there, the tone for the contest was set, the Welshman producing the better work, hammering home his left, with 'Masher' able to find moments of success when brawling up close.

A perfectly-timed left hook landed flush in the fifth for the former Olympian before a classy four-punch combination, ending downstairs, in the sixth again had Dodd pinned on the ropes.

Cordina took the result on all three of the judges' scorecards

With Cordina then in uncharted territory, well past four rounds for the first time, 'Masher' got down to business and the fight sparked into life in it's second half, the Welshman now having to stay on the inside and trade close-up with the wily Birkenhead lightweight.

But, after a pulsating, rough-and-tough, eighth, Cordina got back to his best, producing two beautiful counter lefts in the next as he demonstrated his masterful footwork to circle around the squared circle.

With both men gasping for air, the championship rounds exploded into life, three thudding left-rights from Cordina in the tenth raising the noise levels in the Ice Arena as 'Masher' bravely called his man on in matador-like fashion.

2:34 'Will it be Scott Cardle next for Joe Cordina?' 'Will it be Scott Cardle next for Joe Cordina?'

The home favourite did look to close the show in style but Dodd was having none of it, taking the fight to the scorecards.

"It was a good learning experience for me, I knew I had the fitness and engine," Cordina said afterwards.

"I embraced every bit of that."