Toe 2 Toe podcast: Callum Johnson, Tyson Fury and Gennady Golovkin are on this week's show

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week, Ross Thompson-Jenkins and Spencer Fearon are joined by Callum Johnson as he looks ahead to his IBF title fight with Artur Beterbiev on October 6, live on Sky Sports.

We have another packed line-up and you can download the podcast here.

Callum Johnson discusses his world title clash with Beterbiev and his struggles outside the ring over the last two years.

Tyson Fury insists he is only concentrating on his fight with Francesco Pianeta, despite talk of a showdown with WBC king Deontay Wilder.

Jamie Moore believes Carl Frampton will be a class above Luke Jackson in this weekend's fight in Belfast.

Gennady Golovkin hopes to end rivalry with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez with an early knockout.

U.S Round-up: Michelle Phelps spoke to Billy Joe Saunders about his WBO title fight with Demetrius Andrade.