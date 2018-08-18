Carl Frampton defeats Luke Jackson with ninth-round stoppage at Windsor Park

Carl Frampton comfortably beat Luke Jackson at Windsor Park

Carl Frampton beat Luke Jackson to successfully defend his interim IBO featherweight title at Windsor Park.

Frampton won via a ninth-round stoppage when Jackson's corner threw in the towel as he increasingly struggled to defend himself.

His left eye was swollen shut by the time he was put down in the eighth by a powerful left hook to the body.

With little to defend himself from, Frampton began to target the Australian's head with both left and right hands, and with Jackson struggling to remain on his feet his corner rightly threw in the towel.

Frampton, who moves to 26-1, 15 KOs, will now face unbeaten rival Josh Warrington for the IBF featherweight title.

Speaking after the fight the Irishman said: "Hopefully he (Warrington) can make the fight. I'm not for a second saying I'm a world champion because I have this interim (IBO) title. Josh is a world champion and I would love to be a world champion again.

"That fight is the easiest to make. He is here, so he's keen, and I'm as keen as mustard, so let's do it."

Warrington, who was ringside, said: "I'm looking to get the fight - for me, I beat (Lee) Selby and I'm still ranked behind Carl, so I'd like to be number one for Christmas."