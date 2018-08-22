Toe 2 Toe podcast: Luke Campbell, Amir Khan, Jason Quigley and Isaac Dogboe
Last Updated: 22/08/18 6:01pm
Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.
Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week, Ross Thompson-Jenkins and Tris Dixon are joined by Luke Campbell, who has teamed up with a new trainer ahead of his rematch with Yvan Mendy at Wembley.
We have another packed line-up and you can download the podcast here.
Luke Campbell: joined us in the studio to talk about his rematch with Yvan Mendy and joining up with Shane McGuigan.
Amir Khan: makes it clear he is staying at welterweight and a fight with Manny Pacquiao would be perfect for a stadium fight.
Jason Quigley: admits he is now ready for world-class opponents.
Isaac Dogboe: will be looking for the knockout this weekend when he defends his WBO super-bantamweight title for the first time against Hidenori Otake.
P4P Top 10s: We discus he lists Johnny Nelson, Carl Froch, Matthew Macklin and Tony Bellew have come up with.
Download the podcast here
Listen to our exclusive interviews and the big boxing news and views, right here...