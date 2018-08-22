Toe 2 Toe podcast: Luke Campbell, Amir Khan, Jason Quigley and Isaac Dogboe

10:48 #Toe2Toe - 22nd August #Toe2Toe - 22nd August

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week, Ross Thompson-Jenkins and Tris Dixon are joined by Luke Campbell, who has teamed up with a new trainer ahead of his rematch with Yvan Mendy at Wembley.

We have another packed line-up and you can download the podcast here.

Luke Campbell: joined us in the studio to talk about his rematch with Yvan Mendy and joining up with Shane McGuigan.

Amir Khan: makes it clear he is staying at welterweight and a fight with Manny Pacquiao would be perfect for a stadium fight.

Jason Quigley: admits he is now ready for world-class opponents.

Isaac Dogboe: will be looking for the knockout this weekend when he defends his WBO super-bantamweight title for the first time against Hidenori Otake.

P4P Top 10s: We discus he lists Johnny Nelson, Carl Froch, Matthew Macklin and Tony Bellew have come up with.