Joshua vs Povetkin: Early booking lines are open for the Wembley Stadium heavyweight showdown

The early booking lines for Anthony Joshua's Wembley Stadium return are now open.

'AJ' defends his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against former world champion Alexander Povetkin, on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua will be back in front of up to 90,000 fans at the iconic venue, so if you haven't got a ticket, here are the simple ways you can book and watch the heavyweight event and packed undercard...

To book online, go to my.sky.com/orderboxoffice/

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

To watch online, go to skysports.com/boxofficelive

You do not have to be a Sky subscriber

To book via your Sky remote

From Saturday, September 1, go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event using this method

To check all booking information, click here

All the timings and pricing

Tale of the Tape - Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin

Watch Joshua vs Povetkin, at Wembley Stadium, on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book it online here