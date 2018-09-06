Danny Garcia warns Shawn Porter he is coming to reclaim his crown

Danny Garcia (left) takes on Shawn Porter for the vacant WBC welterweight title (Image courtesy of Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME)

Danny Garcia has warned Shawn Porter he is "coming to get my belt back" when they meet in New York on Saturday night for the vacant WBC welterweight title.

The title was vacated by unbeaten Keith Thurman in April due to injury and he is keen to prove he has what it takes to be crowned world champion once again.

Garcia beat Mexico's Erik Morales for the WBC super-lightweight crown in March 2012 and took the WBA version of the crown from Amir Khan four months later. He spent two years ruling the division before moving up in weight.

In 2016, he beat Robert Guerrero for the WBC welterweight crown but lost it last year to Thurman in a split decision at Barclays Center, where Saturday's bout also takes place.

Garcia last fought in February, when he stopped Brandon Rios.

"This fight is an opportunity to prove that I'm still one of the best fighters in the world. I'm coming to get my belt back," Garcia said. "Getting that world title back is what it's all about.

"This is another opportunity to become a four-time world champion and that excites me.

"I still feel like the WBC title is mine, so I'm even more ready to reclaim it."

Porter is also ready to challenge again for a world title, having edged Thurman 115-113 on all three scorecards to win their 2016 meeting for the WBA crown in his most recent title bout.

"This is a huge fight, it's the biggest fight of my career and my life. This is my Super Bowl," Porter said.

"I've been doing this since I was eight and I can't think of an opportunity that I've wanted more in my life.

"I'm going go out there and be aggressive, be sharp, be quick and let the rest take care of itself. This is a humungous fight that I've been looking forward to for a long time."