Khan vs Vargas: Sam Eggington, Jason Welborn, Tommy Langford and more are live on Sky Sports

Busy undercard at Arena Birmingham is live from 7pm on Sky Sports Action

Last Updated: 07/09/18 6:45pm

Amir Khan may be headlining at the Arena Birmingham but there are plenty of local stars and scores to settle on the Second City undercard, live on Sky Sports...

September 8, 2018, 7:00pm

Sam Eggington vs Hassan Mwakinyo

10 Rounds Super-Welterweight
Eggington: 10st 13lbs
Mwakinyo: 11st 1lbs
Relive the brilliant round between the 'Savage' and Birmingham's favourite Frankie Gavin
Relive the brilliant round between the 'Savage' and Birmingham's favourite Frankie Gavin

After injury prevented him from boxing on the Whyte vs Parker undercard, Sam Eggington is straining at the leash for big fights at his new weight of 154lbs.

But before those bouts can be delivered, the Savage must take care of business in front of his home Birmingham crowd against Tanzania's Hassan Mwakinyo. There can be no margin for error.

Khan strips to hit 147

Amir Khan had to step on the scales naked for the first time to meet the weklterweight limit.

Jason Welborn vs Tommy Langford

British Middleweight Title
Welborn: 11st 5lbs
Langford: 11st 5lbs 8oz

When these two met in May it was Welborn who dethroned champion Langford by a razor-thin split decision in an intense local derby.

The 12 gruelling rounds they shared have been nominated by the Board of Control as one of the fights of the year and earned them the opportunity to do it all again in front of the Sky cameras. It has got all the ingredients of another classic battle for the Lord Lonsdale belt.

Lewis Ritson vs Oscar Amador

8 Rounds Super-Lightweight
Ritson: 10st 2lbs
Amador: 10st 2lbs

In 2018, Lewis Ritson has been a one-man wrecking crew, defending his British title on three occasions, all in under 10 minutes of ring time.

That run has set up a huge night in Newcastle on October 13 when The Sandman will challenge for the vacant European Lightweight title, but first he is looking to sharpen his tools against Nicaragua's Oscar Amador.

Scott Fitzgerald vs Craig Morris

10 Rounds Super-Welterweight
Fitzgerald:11st 1lbs 12oz
Morris: 10st 13lbs 6oz

Fitzgerald is on a collision course with former GB team-mate Anthony Fowler - although Ted Cheeseman might have something to say about that. It is a fight they both want and that the fans want to see but first Fitzgerald must get past former Midlands Area welterweight champion Morris.

The Ludlow fighter knows this is his chance to make a name for himself and has not just come to make up the numbers.

Ryan Kelly vs Kelcie Ball

Midlands Area Super-Welterweight Title
Kelly:11st 12lbs
Ball: 10st 13lbs

Area title fights are the gift that keep on giving. They always deliver great action and Kelly vs Ball promises to be no different.

Area title fights are the gift that keep on giving. They always deliver great action and Kelly vs Ball promises to be no different.
Watch Amir Khan against Samuel Vargas, from the Arena Birmingham, on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

