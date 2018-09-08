Khan vs Vargas: Sam Eggington, Jason Welborn, Tommy Langford and more are live on Sky Sports

Amir Khan may be headlining at the Arena Birmingham but there are plenty of local stars and scores to settle on the Second City undercard, live on Sky Sports...

Live Fight Night Live on

Sam Eggington vs Hassan Mwakinyo

10 Rounds Super-Welterweight

Eggington: 10st 13lbs

Mwakinyo: 11st 1lbs

Relive the brilliant round between the 'Savage' and Birmingham's favourite Frankie Gavin Relive the brilliant round between the 'Savage' and Birmingham's favourite Frankie Gavin

After injury prevented him from boxing on the Whyte vs Parker undercard, Sam Eggington is straining at the leash for big fights at his new weight of 154lbs.

But before those bouts can be delivered, the Savage must take care of business in front of his home Birmingham crowd against Tanzania's Hassan Mwakinyo. There can be no margin for error.

Jason Welborn vs Tommy Langford

British Middleweight Title

Welborn: 11st 5lbs

Langford: 11st 5lbs 8oz

When these two met in May it was Welborn who dethroned champion Langford by a razor-thin split decision in an intense local derby.

The 12 gruelling rounds they shared have been nominated by the Board of Control as one of the fights of the year and earned them the opportunity to do it all again in front of the Sky cameras. It has got all the ingredients of another classic battle for the Lord Lonsdale belt.

Lewis Ritson vs Oscar Amador

8 Rounds Super-Lightweight

Ritson: 10st 2lbs

Amador: 10st 2lbs

In 2018, Lewis Ritson has been a one-man wrecking crew, defending his British title on three occasions, all in under 10 minutes of ring time.

That run has set up a huge night in Newcastle on October 13 when The Sandman will challenge for the vacant European Lightweight title, but first he is looking to sharpen his tools against Nicaragua's Oscar Amador.

Scott Fitzgerald vs Craig Morris

10 Rounds Super-Welterweight

Fitzgerald:11st 1lbs 12oz

Morris: 10st 13lbs 6oz

Fitzgerald is on a collision course with former GB team-mate Anthony Fowler - although Ted Cheeseman might have something to say about that. It is a fight they both want and that the fans want to see but first Fitzgerald must get past former Midlands Area welterweight champion Morris.

The Ludlow fighter knows this is his chance to make a name for himself and has not just come to make up the numbers.

Ryan Kelly vs Kelcie Ball

Midlands Area Super-Welterweight Title

Kelly:11st 12lbs

Ball: 10st 13lbs

Area title fights are the gift that keep on giving. They always deliver great action and Kelly vs Ball promises to be no different.

These two will kick the Sky Sports Digital coverage at 6pm, with their dust-up streamed on Sky Sports YouTube and Sky Sports Facebook.

6:07 Khan strips to make welterweight Khan strips to make welterweight

Watch Amir Khan against Samuel Vargas, from the Arena Birmingham, on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.