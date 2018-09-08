Khan vs Vargas: All you need to know about the welterweight battle in Birmingham

All you need to know and what the fighters, trainers and experts think of Amir Khan's return to the Sky Sports screens, when he takes on Samuel Vargas, this evening...

The background...

Khan is boxing on British soil again and out to cement his name back in the world level welterweight rankings. His return against Phil Lo Greco lasted 39 seconds, but Colombian Vargas is expected to be a tougher nut for 'King' Khan to crack. It will the British star's second fight under Matchroom Boxing, his second showing in Birmingham and should be the second time in as many fights that bitter rival Kell Brook is watching on from ringside. Khan wants a super fight next and all the talk is about Brook and Manny Pacquiao but Vargas is out to rewrite the script and silence a big Birmingham crowd...

Tale of the Tape - Khan vs Vargas

What the fighters say...

I belong in the biggest events in the UK. I am a prize fighter but it goes beyond that. I like to put on a show for people and want them to come to my event and enjoy my event. I'm going to hurt Vargas and I'm going to outclass him. Amir Khan

There’s no doubt in my mind that I will be victorious. I don’t care how I do it. I don’t care if it’s by knockout or if it goes the distance or if I break his ribs. I don’t care how it is, in my heart I think it, I dream it, I pray about it and I’ll win. Samuel Vargas

What the trainers say...

What Khan's opponents say...

Khan's speed, you know it happened so quick, I didn't even have time to think. I went back to the dressing room, I was literally crying. I said 'why would this happen to me?' Phil Lo Greco

His speed has more pop than usual. A lot of times guys are fast and they punch with open hands, and they slap you, but Amir is not a slapper, he's a real puncher. Dmitriy Salita

What the experts think...

This will be good. There’s some local derbies on the undercard and local boys in action but the fact that Amir is fighting gives it the star quality that makes it an even bigger event. There will be a great atmosphere all night and I can see him doing something similar to Vargas to what he did last time out, maybe a bit longer. Matthew Macklin

The way he fights, the fast hands and guaranteed excitement we have all seen, are still there, and so is that fragility. We have all seen that, too. I will be surprised if Vargas does that on Saturday night, but we can never be certain with Khan. Carl Froch

Weigh-in

Khan: 10st 7lbs

Vargas: 10st 6lbs

And finally...

Watch Amir Khan against Samuel Vargas from the Arena Birmingham, on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.