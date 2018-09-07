Jono Carroll signs promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing

Irish star Jono Carroll has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing, which will mean he is back on Sky Sports.

'King Kong' was crowned Prizefighter winner in 2014 and the unbeaten super-featherweight is closing in on a world title attempt, following his brutal IBF Inter-Continental title defence against Declan Geraghty in Belfast in June.

Nother Ireland counterpart James Tennyson will challenge IBF world champion Tevin Farmer in Boston, on October 20, live on Sky Sports, and Carroll is now closing in on his world title dream.

Carroll said: "I feel the world title shot has been coming a long time. In my head, Tevin Farmer and James Tennyson are just fighting for my belt anyway. It's already mine.

3:33 James Tennyson got up off the floor in the second round to stop Martin J Ward and win the European and Commonwealth super-featherweight title. James Tennyson got up off the floor in the second round to stop Martin J Ward and win the European and Commonwealth super-featherweight title.

"If I fought Tennyson, I'd play with him. The same goes for Farmer, who'd get stopped as well. They're both chinny and like I said, in my mind that belt they're fighting for already belongs to me.

"I'm very happy to sign with Matchroom. This couldn't come at a better time. Anyone who watched the Declan Geraghty fight and heard all the hype about it says I made that night.

Carroll stopped Geraghty in nine round in Belfast, in June

"That was a high-profile fight. Deco is a very good fighter but I still put him away in good style. That performance definitely helped but this sort of move has been coming for a long time before that.

"I need more big fights and they've been coming ever since I've been with MTK Global. Now I'm with Matchroom, there'll be more and more."

Farmer is part of Hearn's American promotional stable

Eddie Hearn said: "I'm delighted to welcome Jono to the team, it's going be a lot of fun. I watched Jono win Prizefighter and I've been very impressed with his recent rise and he is now on the verge of challenging for a world title.

"Next up will be a final eliminator for the winner of Farmer v Tennyson and I believe UK fans on Sky and US fans on DAZN are going to love getting to know Jono Carroll."

