Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr row rumbles on

Errol Spence Jr called out Shawn Porter before dissing Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford have traded verbal blows as a potential blockbuster showdown continues to catch fire.

Spence Jr was in attendance to watch Shawn Porter's WBC world title win over Danny Garcia at the weekend and the IBF champion stormed the winner's press conference stage afterwards, tearing into Crawford and his resume. The Nebraska man taking to Twitter to quickly fire back.

"At the end of the day, I'm a way better fighter than Crawford," Spence said about his welterweight rival. "We're on different sides of the street though.

Three-weight world champion Crawford has an unblemished record of 33-0

"How many fights does he have? The guy [Julius Indongo] he just fought for the undisputed light welterweight championship of the world, Regis Prograis just stopped him earlier than he did.

"So you got to add it all into conclusion to say who the top welterweight is. A lot of stuff is smoke and mirrors with Terence Crawford."

The WBO king and three-weight world champion took no time in firing back at his fellow American.

Get of the gas Like I said smoking mirrors u haven’t fought anybody will see in the next 10mnths who I fight an who you’ll fight no comparison.. lol an everybody you fought I’ll prob stop within 6rds .. https://t.co/gGnss0Us5g — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) September 9, 2018

Crawford replied: "You talking about who I beat, everyone you beat I'll smash boy how many titles and different weight classes have you won, I'll wait."

If the pair are eventually able to come to terms and settle their differences in the ring, it will likely be in early 2019 at the earliest.

Omaha favourite Crawford is currently scheduled to defend his belt against the unbeaten Jose Benavidez in his hometown on October 13th.

Meanwhile, Spence Jr now looks set to meet newly-crowned WBC champion Porter in a unification bout later this year, the pair agreeing in principle to a clash after the New York man's thrilling victory.

Porter (L) looks set to battle Spence Jr after his win over Garcia

"I'm calling you out. You've got the WBC belt, I've got the IBF belt, we can unify. Let's get it on," 'The Truth' said to Porter post-fight.

'Showtime' replied: "This is going to be the easiest fight to make in boxing."

You can have your say and vote below for who you think the welterweight division's number one fighter is.

