Whyte vs Parker: Our experts predict Dereck Chisora's crunch clash with Carlos Takam

Dereck Chisora and Carlos Takam meet in a must-win heavyweight clash, but what do our panel of experts expect to happen.

The two powerhouses know it is all on the line and they can build towards a world title shot with victory under The O2 lights this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Here's what our experts predict will happen…

Carl Froch

Unless Chisora brings his A-game and has really gone for it in training, then I can't see him beating Takam. Carl Froch

If Chisora is serious about getting back in the mix at heavyweight, he's got an opportunity here to have a real humdinger with someone who will quite equally reciprocate the blows. Takam will get stuck in, he comes to fight.

Takam has massive broad shoulders, he's rough and tough. Unless Chisora brings his A-game and has really gone for it in training, then I can't see him beating Takam.

Tony Bellew

Del Boy has to really turn the heat up and make Takam fight when he doesn't want to. Tony Bellew

Del Boy has to be the bully. He has to dictate the pace, because there's no other way to beat Takam. What can happen with Takam is he just turns into sparring partner mode, if it's not going his way after four or five rounds. That's what Del Boy has to do, really turn the heat up and make him really fight when he doesn't want to.

But what worries me is Takam is up for this. He's had a full camp and he knows this could be his last fight on the big stage. I can't go against my mate, because it's not fair. I am going for Del Boy on points but, honestly, this could even end up as a draw.

Johnny Nelson

This is a war, a real slugfest that will be blood and thunder. Johnny Nelson

Takam wins, only because of Dereck's last performance. Takam is a tough cookie, Chisora is as well, I'm a fan, but I wonder how much he wants it? I do hope he wins, I really do.

Dereck can fight. When he boxed for the European title, he took his time and thought he's got this in the bag. He cruised it, no urgency. I didn't get it. What we saw from Takam was on less than a week's notice against AJ. This is a war, that's everything, this is a war, a real slugfest and it will be blood and thunder.

Matthew Macklin

It's last chance saloon for Chisora, win and he's back in the mix. Matthew Macklin

It's last chance saloon for Chisora, win and he's back in the mix. He always turns up and has a go and I'm sure he will this time, he has a lot to gain.

Takam is probably a little bit better in all departments, more polished and fresher and I fancy the Frenchman to win on points.

David Coldwell

It all depends what 'Del Boy' turns up.. David Coldwell

I think this all depends on what Chisora has left and I just don't know. He has to win to stay relevant and has to have the bit between his teeth. He is up against a fresher fighter in Takam and he has to dictate the Frenchman and put it all on the line.

I think it goes to points but I can't call it, the 'Del Boy' who fought Whyte wins this, but the one who fought Agit Kabayel in Monaco will lose. It all depends on what Chisora we will see on fight night, I hope he turns up, I really do.

Frazer Clarke

If Chisora has the bit between his teeth then he's a serious problem. Frazer Clarke

'Del Boy' looks in good shape, he's taking it seriously. He needs to use his boxing skills a bit in this one.

If Chisora has the bit between his teeth then he's a serious problem and I'm going to back him on points.

