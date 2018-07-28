Whyte vs Parker: Our experts predict the heavyweight showdown

Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker is just hours away, so our experts have provided their predictions for the outcome.

Whyte and Parker meet, live on Sky Sports Box Office, hoping to set up a world title shot and an opportunity to avenge a sole career defeat to unified champion Anthony Joshua.

Here's what our experts expect to happen…

Carl Froch

Parker is experienced at that world level, and there's an argument that Whyte is not. Carl Froch

It's a great fight and really close. Parker has world-level experience over 12 rounds and I think that may be the difference. Unlike when he fought Joshua, Parker will be more comfortable with someone standing in front of him.

We can't judge Parker from the Joshua defeat, we don't want to be too critical on him. Whyte can win and I do hope he does it, but from what I've seen I honestly make the New Zealander a slight favourite.

Anthony Joshua

Tony Bellew

Whyte might have to get off the floor to win. Tony Bellew

I was solid on Whyte all the way through and I have changed my mind at the last minute in the past, but I am sticking with Whyte, but I think he might have to get off the floor. He is not getting through this without getting nailed hard and everybody is overlooking Parker's punching power.

But Dillian has a lot going for him, he is vastly improved and seems to be thinking about the attacks these days. No, he's not in with a big, dozy, brute like Lucas Browne this time and take 'AJ' out of the equation and Parker has wins against the better fighters, but I am sticking to Whyte on points.

David Haye

I believe Parker's engine is superior. I have never seen Whyte fight at any type of pace. David Haye

I see Joseph Parker potentially having problems with Dillian Whyte's jab for the first five or six rounds, but if Parker can stay disciplined, and can keep educated pressure on Whyte, I believe Parker's engine is superior. I have never seen Whyte fight at any type of pace. He chooses to slow the pace down, he chooses to stay behind the jab, and get a breather.

With Parker, I've seen in the past, he has fought at a lot higher pace. He's a younger guy, he's the more naturally gifted athlete. AJ wasn't able to take him out. He's got the youth. As far as I'm aware, he hasn't been knocked in sparring, or in a fight, or knocked down. If it gets rough, if it gets tough, my money goes on the guy who's got the bigger punch, and the better chin. I would put my money on Parker via points decision or a late stoppage.

Johnny Nelson

Parker is in with a fully-fledged contender who is young, hungry and can bang. Johnny Nelson

I see a late stoppage for Whyte where he will come from behind and eventually catch up and stop Parker.

Parker is in with a fully-fledged contender who is young, hungry and can bang and although Parker has fast hands and will come in light, in great condition, and negate Whyte early on, Dillian will start to get to him and I do think he'll stop him late.

Matthew Macklin

It may be a difficult night's work for Whyte. Matthew Macklin

I'll go with a Parker points win, Whyte is capable and I like how he fights, but I'm not sure if he has the speed of foot to cut the ring off and close Parker down. The smart money is on Parker to use his speed and experience, to box cagily, smother Whyte and then move again.

It may be a difficult night's work for Whyte. The Brit can win it but he has to get his opponent engaging. As soon as it gets into a long range fight then I can't see Whyte getting the win.

David Coldwell

If I had to stick my neck on the line, I'll say Dillian raises his game and pulls it off with a late stoppage. David Coldwell

I think Parker will come out and box and then it's up to Dillian to close him down, pin him against the ropes and get off his meatier shots. When Parker fought AJ, I was disappointed that he didn't go for it when he was clearly behind. If he's not going to go all guns blazing in a fight of that magnitude, will he do it against Dillian?

I expect Whyte to have improved on the Robert Helenius performance, if it goes to points it will be very close. If I had to stick my neck on the line, I'll say Dillian raises his game and pulls it off, he grinds Parker down and gets a late stoppage.

Frazer Clarke

Parker has said he will hold his feet and that's a bad idea. I'll go for a Whyte KO in the middle to late rounds. Frazer Clarke

It's either Parker on points or Whyte knocks him out. If Parker stands and gets brave, he could get stopped. If he uses his brain and moves to frustrate, he could get a landslide win.

I've changed my mind a lot. Parker has said he will hold his feet, that's a bad idea. I'll go for a Whyte KO in the middle to late rounds.

