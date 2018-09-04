Khan vs Vargas: Amir Khan tops busy Birmingham bill with one eye on world title fight next

Amir Khan is back in action on Saturday, looking to put his name back in the welterweight world title mix.

The British star takes on Samuel Vargas at Arena Birmingham, kicking off the sensational autumn coming your way live on Sky Sports, with all eyes on the former world champion...

The big fight

'King' Khan is back in a British ring again, following his explosive return that lasted just 39 seconds, last time out.

Vargas is likely to be a step up, but with his first full camp with Joe Goossen in the corner, Khan is looking to send out a statement to the rest of the 147lbs division.

The Colombian visitor is not here to make up the numbers and says he carries the power to stop the former world champion's in his tracks as he looks to get back to the top the pile again.

I just have to land one punch on his chin, left or right hand. His feet will go all over the place and if he's still there, I'll hit him again and again. Samuel Vargas

What is on the line?

This will be Khan's first fight at his favoured welterweight for over three years and he wants - and needs - the win to shoot his name back into world title contention.

Brook confronted Khan back in Liverpool and could well do it again

Kell Brook says he will get back down to 147lbs to take on his bitter rival, while former gym-mate Manny Pacquiao is a world champion again, and the pair are constantly linked with Khan. But throw in Terence Crawford (WBO), Errol Spence Jr (IBF), Keith Thurman (WBA 'Super'), with Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter fighting later on Saturday night, and there are so many big-name options out there for the Bolton man.

A win is never enough for Khan, and he is promising a welterweight war against the bold and bullish Vargas, but a shock defeat would bring his comeback to a juddering halt.

I will be ranked at 147 and I want to see where they put me. I want to win a world title again. Amir Khan

What can fans expect?

Khan is expecting Saturday night to be even bigger and better than his Liverpool demolition of Phil Lo Greco, in March.

Khan stopped Gomez in a Commonwealth title defence in Birmingham over 10 years ago

This will be only his second professional fight in the 'Second City' and with the venue holding up to 15,000, this will be the perfect platform for Khan to return to the fore.

Khan is one of Britain's biggest ticket-sellers and his fan base thrives in Birmingham, so expect a packed venue plus a possible 'Special' guest in the shape of Brook.

Who else is on the card?

The packed undercard is full of local names, with the chief support seeing Tommy Langford and Jason Wellborn renew their rivalry in a rematch. Langford lost the British middleweight title to Welborn in their May showdown on a split decision, and with less than 10 miles between them and a score to settle, this fight could steal the show.

Fitzgerald is targeting a domestic clash with Fowler

Super-welterweight rivals Scott Fitzgerald and Craig Morris meet head-on with the former looking to set-up a clash with unbeaten Anthony Fowler, while the 'Savage' from Stourbridge, Sam Eggington, looks to gather pace and power having moved up to 154lbs last year.

Lewis Ritson is making the trip down from the north east to warm-up ahead of next month's European lightweight challenge, while before the TV cameras are rolling, you can watch Ryan Kelly against Kelcie Ball on a live stream.

Eggington is boxing in his own backyard again

How can I watch it?

Watch Amir Khan against Samuel Vargas, from the Arena Birmingham, on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.