Whyte vs Parker: Katie Taylor is looking see off Kimberly Connor on her way to unifying the division

1:38 Katie Taylor said she is always learning and the best is yet to come ahead of her fight with Kimberly Connor on July 28 Katie Taylor said she is always learning and the best is yet to come ahead of her fight with Kimberly Connor on July 28

Katie Taylor admits her ultimate goal is to become undisputed world lightweight champion as she puts two of her world titles at stake against Kimberly Connor.

The IBF and WBA champion makes her next title defence against IBF mandatory challenger Connor on the Whyte-Parker undercard at The O2 on July 28, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Taylor hopes to defeat her American opponent in style before taking on her rival champions in the division.

"It's a mandatory challenger and I cannot wait to get in there and showcase my skills again, hopefully with an impressive performance," Taylor told Sky Sports.

Katie Taylor's last fight on Sky Sports Box Office saw her outclass Anahi Sanchez

Asked about her future ambitions, the 32-year-old added: "I have big dreams and big goals. I would love to become the undisputed champion.

"There's two more belts to go and I'm very, very hungry for them."

1:41 Katie Taylor put on a show against Victoria Noelia Bustos in Brooklyn to unify the women's lightweight division Katie Taylor put on a show against Victoria Noelia Bustos in Brooklyn to unify the women's lightweight division

Ireland's amateur star added the IBF belt with a dominant points win over Victoria Noelia Bustos in Brooklyn in April, but Taylor insists she can raise her standards even higher in the professional ranks.

"Yes, I think it was a great performance, but there's definitely room for improvement as well," she said.

"There's no such thing as a perfect fighter and I think I'm improving from fight to fight, and learning all the time. I have the privilege of being surrounded by world class boxers in the gym every day, so I think the best is yet to come."

Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker top the bill on July 28

Watch Katie Taylor defend her world titles against Kimberly Connor on the Whyte-Parker undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28. Book online here.