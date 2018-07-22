Whyte vs Parker: All booking lines for the heavyweight summer showdown are open

Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker's heavyweight encounter is live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office and you can book it now.

The two Anthony Joshua opponents are the headline act at The O2 in London on Saturday, July 28, with both knowing a win will move them closer to a world title.

Sky Sports Box Office will be showing the summer sizzler, with Dereck Chisora, Katie Taylor, Conor Benn, Joshua Buatsi and more, all on live from 6pm.

Dereck Chisora and Carlos Takam are the chief support on Saturday

Conor Benn, Katie Taylor, Joshua Buatsi and Dereck Chisora all feature on the undercard

Sky Sports Box Office card Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker Dereck Chisora vs Carlos Takam Kate Taylor vs Kimberly Connor Conor Benn vs Cedrick Peynaud Joshua Buatsi vs TBC Nick Webb vs David Allen Anthony Fowler vs Craig O'Brien

