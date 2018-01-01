Rory O'Callaghan moderator 5pts POLICE RESPECT JURY'S DECISIONAvon and Somerset Police says it respects the jury's decision to acquit Ben Stokes, Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale.A spokesman said: "We carried out a thorough independent investigation into the events of 25 September before passing a comprehensive file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which subsequently made the decision to charge. "Having reviewed the evidence, the jury has concluded the actions of the defendants did not amount to affray and we respect this decision."