Benedict Bermange

Cricket Statistician

Benedict's Jos Buttler QUIZ!: Test your knowledge on the England batsman!

Watch the first ODI between England and India at Trent Bridge live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12pm

Last Updated: 11/07/18 10:57pm

Jos Buttler has scored six ODI hundreds for England
Jos Buttler has been in sparkling form this summer, take on Benedict Bermange's quiz on the England wicketkeeper-batsman

The Sky Sports statistician has looked deep into his records and come up with 10 tough questions to test your knowledge on the Lancashire and England batsman.

England vs India

July 12, 2018, 12:00pm

Benedict has teasers on Buttler's exploits in ODIs, T20s, record-breaking efforts in the IPL, a Test record and breakfast favourites, so play the quiz below to find out how much you know about the 27-year-old.

Watch England take on India in the first ODI of the five-match series at Trent Bridge, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 12pm on Thursday.

