England's Jos Buttler smashes ball into glass-fronted Oval stand

It's early doors - but is this Jos Buttler drive one of the shots of the summer?

The England wicketkeeper- batsman was filming a Vitality T20 masterclass for Sky Sports Cricket at the Oval when he launched a Rob Key throwdown straight into the Surrey dressing room through pretty much the only open door in the glass-fronted Bedser Stand!

Vitality UK ambassador Buttler later told Key in an interview that he hopes his stellar stint with Rajasthan Royals in this year's IPL will translate to the 50-over format when England take on India in a three-match ODI series - which gets underway with the first ODI on Sky Sports Cricket from 12pm on Thursday.

Buttler averages just 20.8 against India in ODIs on home soil - with no half-centuries in five innings - and 23.70 overall.

But since striking 548 runs at the IPL, including five fifties in a row, the 27-year-old has become a pivotal part of England's plans in all formats and hopes his third stint in India will give him an extra edge in the upcoming series.

"It [playing in the IPL] definitely helps - but it helps them as well; it works the other way, as they get to know you pretty well," said Buttler.

"Seeing how guys operate in the IPL and understanding the culture of Indian cricket means it is quite eye-opening.

"In this day and age people see each other lots but that time together in the dressing room with some of the opposition will, I think, give me and the team an advantage - but potentially gives India an advantage as well."

India came out on top on Sunday in the Twenty20 series decider but now come up against an England side ranked top of the ODI rankings - Eoin Morgan's team in bullish mood after smashing Australia for 481-6 off 50 overs at Trent Bridge, which featured an unbeaten 110 from Buttler.

With the World Cup due to take place in England next summer, he says the upcoming series will test both sides' big-match mettle.

"We've obviously been playing some really good cricket in the last couple of years, especially at home, and India are a fantastic side," he reflected.

"They were successful in the T20 series - they've got lots of bases covered and are full of pedigree but we'll stick to what we've been doing well. We're confident and it's sure to be a great series."

