England v India: Highlights from the first ODI at Trent Bridge

5:38 The best of the action from England's first ODI against India at Trent Bridge as the visitors won by eight wickets. The best of the action from England's first ODI against India at Trent Bridge as the visitors won by eight wickets.

England were shot down by spin and Rohit Sharma - again - as they tumbled to defeat in the first of three ODIs against India, at Trent Bridge.

Watch highlights of India's eight-wicket win in the video above.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

England vs India Live on

Virat Kohli's tourists, fresh from a 2-1 triumph in the preceding T20 international series, dismissed England for 268, with left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (6-25) bamboozling the hosts once more.

Having snared 5-24 in the opening T20I at Old Trafford a little over a week ago, the 23-year-old bagged the best figures by a spinner against England in ODIs, with Jos Buttler (53) and Ben Stokes (50) among his victims.

Rohit, who stroked 100 not out in the T20 decider at Bristol on Sunday, then struck an 82-ball ton, reaching three figures with a six off Adil Rashid, as India cantered to victory with 59 balls in the bank.

Rohit Sharma's hundred was his 18th in ODIs

The opener played second fiddle early on as Shikhar Dhawan (40 off 27) teed off but then bossed a second-wicket stand of 167 with Kohli (75) before ending unbeaten on 137 from 114 deliveries.

Watch the second ODI, at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 10.30am on Saturday.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.