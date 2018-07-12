England v India: Highlights from the first ODI at Trent Bridge
Kuldeep Yadav (6-25) and Rohit Sharma (137no) propel India into 1-0 lead in three-match series
Last Updated: 12/07/18 7:33pm
England were shot down by spin and Rohit Sharma - again - as they tumbled to defeat in the first of three ODIs against India, at Trent Bridge.
Watch highlights of India's eight-wicket win in the video above.
England vs India
July 14, 2018, 10:30am
Live on
Virat Kohli's tourists, fresh from a 2-1 triumph in the preceding T20 international series, dismissed England for 268, with left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (6-25) bamboozling the hosts once more.
Having snared 5-24 in the opening T20I at Old Trafford a little over a week ago, the 23-year-old bagged the best figures by a spinner against England in ODIs, with Jos Buttler (53) and Ben Stokes (50) among his victims.
Rohit, who stroked 100 not out in the T20 decider at Bristol on Sunday, then struck an 82-ball ton, reaching three figures with a six off Adil Rashid, as India cantered to victory with 59 balls in the bank.
The opener played second fiddle early on as Shikhar Dhawan (40 off 27) teed off but then bossed a second-wicket stand of 167 with Kohli (75) before ending unbeaten on 137 from 114 deliveries.
Watch the second ODI, at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 10.30am on Saturday.
Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.