England opener Jason Roy is a major doubt for crucial third ODI against India

Jason Roy could miss the third ODI at Headingley due to a finger injury

England opener Jason Roy is a doubt for the crucial third one-day international against India due to a finger issue.

Roy jarred the little finger on his right hand while fielding during England's victory on the second ODI at Lord's and, should he be unable to play at Headingley on Tuesday, is expected to be replaced by in the XI by James Vince.

James Vince is in line to play if Roy is unable to take part

Vince himself was only called into the squad on Sunday to allow Dawid Malan to play in the England Lions' four-day game against India A.

The Hampshire white-ball skipper was in fine form, averaging 58.55 and scoring two centuries, as he led the county to victory in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Joe Root's century helped England to level the series at Lord's and seamer Mark Wood is hopeful that the team can show the same character in Leeds that enabled them to hit back after a heavy defeat in the opening game at Trent Bridge.

"Every one of the England team would hold their heads up and say that in the first game we were absolutely drilled, we were beaten into the dirt so we knew we had to improve for the second game," he said.

"I don't why the margins [of victory] are so big. Maybe it is just two really good teams and when they are on top, the quality really comes through. I'd like to think that this one can still be a big margin but for us!

"If you think ahead, a close game and being on the winning side of a nail-biter can be a good indication of where your side is but I think we've shown plenty of character from the first game to the second. Hopefully it can shine through again tomorrow."

India must decide whether to stick with the same XI that has played the first two games. Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has missed both matches due to a stiff back and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit to return for the decider.

