Gloucestershire on top against Sussex after day one of County Championship clash

Craig Miles took four wickets as Gloucestershire enjoyed the better of day one

Craig Miles took 4-68 as Gloucestershire bowled Sussex out for 268 before progressing to 42-0 in reply on the first day of their County Championship Division Two match.

Sussex won the toss and elected to bat first at Cheltenham and began brightly, Luke Wells (17) and Philip Salt (57) putting on 74 for the first wicket.

However, Miles took three wickets in as many overs to remove both openers and Luke Wright (9), before Kieran Noema-Barnett dismissed Michael Burgess (2) to leave the away side 97-4.

Harry Finch and Ben Brown were left to rebuild and the pair added 113 for the fifth wicket but just when the recovery appeared complete, Brown (59) fell and another collapse ensued.

Harry Finch made 76 but Sussex were bowled out for 286

Finch was the eight wicket to fall having made 76 and it needed Jofra Archer (21) and Ollie Robinson (27no) to help Sussex clinch a second batting bonus point before the innings was wrapped up.

Gloucestershire openers Miles Hammond (27no) and Chris Dent (12no) had 11 overs to negotiate before the close and not only survived unscathed but scored at a shade under four-an-over to leave the hosts just 244 behind going into day two.