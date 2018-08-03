Ross Whiteley's half-century helps Worcestershire end Durham's winning run in the Vitality Blast

Ross Whiteley scored his first half-century for Worcestershire Rapids in the T20 Blast this season against Durham

Ross Whiteley's 60 off 26 balls saw Worcestershire Rapids clinch a three-wicket victory over Durham Jets to end their five-match winning run in the Vitality Blast at New Road.

Tom Latham's half-century helped the visitors set a competitive target of 195 but Moeen Ali hit a brisk 42 off 25 balls to give the home side an ideal start to their chase,

Barry McCarthy removed the England all-rounder to claim two wickets in an over but Whiteley hit 10 boundaries as his match-winning innings saw Worcestershire home with two balls spare to usurp Durham at the top of the North Group table.

Put in to bat, captain Latham shared half-century partnerships with Ryan Davies (23) and Ryan Pringle (35) as Durham scored at over 10-runs-an-over between overs seven to 17 of their innings.

And, despite hitting only five boundaries in his 49-ball innings, Latham ran exceptionally well between the wickets before being caught off Ali on the mid-wicket boundary. Durham managed just 19 runs in the final three overs following his dismissal as they closed on 194-7.

Although Joe Clarke was caught behind in the second over off James Weighell, Ali and Callum Ferguson (39) counter-attacked but the match swung back in Durham's favour when McCarthy dismissed the Worcestershire opener and Brett O'Oliveria in the space of five balls.

Whiteley came to the crease with the Rapids requiring 91 off 42 balls and smashed seven fours and three sixes in his innings to guide the hosts to victory.

Myburgh has scored 232 runs in nine innings so far in the T20 Blast this season

Johann Myburgh's excellent 103 off 49 balls, saw Somerset cruise to a commanding 10-wicket over Essex Eagles at Taunton in the South Group. SCORECARD

Varun Chopra top-scored for the visitors before he was run out seven runs short of his half-century by Tom Abell at mid-on at the non-striker end looking to go for a quick single.

Jerome Taylor and Jamie Overton both picked up three wickets as the Eagles were restricted to a paltry 135-9 and the hosts' openers Myburgh and Tom Banton (29 not out) smashed their side home in 11.2 overs.