Who replaces Ben Stokes for England in second Test at Lord's? Bumble and Michael Holding assess

Ben Stokes picked up the key wicket of Virat Kohli on Saturday morning as England completed a 31-run win over India in the first Test - but Joe Root won't be able to call on him in the second.

Stokes will miss the Lord's match - live from 10am on Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event - as it clashes with his trial for affray.

David Lloyd reckons Chris Woakes, left out of England's squad for the first fixture at Edgbaston with the selectors keen for him to spend more time recovering from injury, is the most likely stand-in, though he feels a young batsman, such as Worcestershire's Joe Clarke, could be picked.

Bumble also ponders whether Dawid Malan's place is under threat - the Middlesex captain averages 27.84 in his first 15 Tests - while Michael Holding looks at whether India will play two spinners at Lord's.

England's Dawid Malan in the second innings of the first Test against India

The former Windies seamer is also adamant that the tourists should recall out-of-form batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, as you will see by watching the video at the top of the page.

