Ben Stokes arrives in Bristol Crown Court accused of affray

Ben Stokes arrives at Bristol Crown Court

England cricketer Ben Stokes goes on trial at Bristol Crown Court on Monday accused of affray.

The 27-year-old all-rounder and two other men, Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27, all deny the charge and are on bail.

They are jointly charged in connection with an incident in the Clifton Triangle area of Bristol on September 25 last year - several hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies in the city.

The charge states that their "conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety", contrary to section 3(1) and (7) of the Public Order Act 1986.

A 27-year-old man allegedly suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident.

The trial before Judge Peter Blair QC, the Recorder of Bristol, is expected to last between five and seven days in courtroom one.

Stokes, who played a major role in England's win over India in the first Test at Edgbaston last week, will miss the second Test, which begins on Thursday at Lord's.