Former England opener Marcus Trescothick faces world No 1 T20I bowler Rashid Khan in a one-over challenge

Former England opener and Sky Sports commentator Marcus Trescothick faced spinner and World No.1 T20I bowler Rashid Khan in a one-over challenge.

Click on the video above to see who came out on top with Rashid having seven variations in his pocket to pick from and Trescothick batting on a green pitch, with a 200m boundary and set a target of scoring six runs.

Talking about his countries rapid rise over the past few years, with Afghanistan having qualified for next year's 10-team World Cup in England and gaining Test status, the 19-year-old believes 'natural talent' has helped him develop into one of the world's best bowlers.

And, before the contest took place, the Afghanistan leg-spinner spoke with Sky Sports presenter Nick Knight about having watch videos of the former Somerset captain batting having not seen him play in his heyday.

"You can't dream about a two years that the team (Afghanistan) and I have had," he told Knight.

"It has been very special and I am very proud of my country. It is natural talent that has brought me here and I believe in my skills.

"I didn't see him (Trescothick) while he was playing for England but when I heard I was going to be bowling to him, I watched a few of his videos as I wanted to know how he plays."

Rashid Khan has taken 11 wickets in eight innings for Sussex Sharks in the 2018 T20 Blast

Marking up his run, Rashid told Knight that he begins his first over of a spell by bowling a simple line and length before deciding what to do with the rest of the over.

After bowling a couple of balls of legspin, Rashid attempted the wrong 'un - being aware that Trescothick likes to sweep - only to be outfoxed by the 42-year-old who could hear the leg-spinner's comments through his earpiece.

However, Trescothick still struggled to pick the flight of the ball, telling Knight: "They're too quick, too fast through the air, I could hear what he said so that's why I didn't sweep it.

"The noticable difference between normal leg-spinners and what he is doing is his pace. The arm speed and the speed it's coming down at me, I'm not expecting it."

Trescotick needed two runs off the last ball - find out above if he could get the Sussex Sharks bowler away...

Rashid Khad and colleague Siddarth Kaul took 21 wickets each as Sunrisers Hyderabad finished runners-up in the 2018 IPL (Credit: AFP)

Following the conclusion of their contest, Rashid explained to Knight and Trescothick that the speed of his delivery comes from using his fingers instead of his wrist to spin the ball.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Adelaide Strikers bowler has only been bowling leg-spin for four years having started his career as an opening batsmen but focused on the talent he believed would get him furthest.

And, Rashid had some words of advice for young cricketers hoping to follow in his footsteps.

"Try to improve in your natural talent," he said. "Some players may be slower (than me) and they don't need to try and follow how other people are bowling. You don't need to copy anyone, the talent you have you just have to work on that."

