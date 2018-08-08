The Inside Edge: Paul Chowdhry meets Love Island's Sam Bird and Chris Hughes

British-Indian comedian Paul Chowdhry interviewed Love Island's Sam Bird and Chris Hughes together during England's Test win over India at Edgbaston.

The video is part of a new short online series called "The Inside Edge" produced by Sky Sports with comedian Paul Chowdhry, who was given exclusive access to investigate the England v India cricket rivalry.

