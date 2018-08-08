Cricket News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Blog
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures/Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet

The Inside Edge: Paul Chowdhry meets Love Island's Sam Bird and Chris Hughes

Last Updated: 08/08/18 12:26pm
1:57
Love Island's Sam Bird and Chris Hughes join Paul Chowdhry on The Inside Edge
Love Island's Sam Bird and Chris Hughes join Paul Chowdhry on The Inside Edge

British-Indian comedian Paul Chowdhry interviewed Love Island's Sam Bird and Chris Hughes together during England's Test win over India at Edgbaston.

The video is part of a new short online series called "The Inside Edge" produced by Sky Sports with comedian Paul Chowdhry, who was given exclusive access to investigate the England v India cricket rivalry.

Watch the second Test between England and India live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10am on Thursday.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK