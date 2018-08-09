Ben Stokes arrives at Bristol Crown Court for fourth day of affray trial

Ben Stokes arrives at Bristol Crown Court ahead of day four of trial

Ben Stokes has arrived at Bristol Crown Court for the fourth day of his trial for affray.

The England all-rounder, 27, is on trial alongside two other men - 28-year-old Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale, who is also 27 - all three deny the charge and are on bail.

Stokes, Hale and Ali are jointly charged in connection with an incident in the Clifton Triangle area of Bristol on September 25 last year - several hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies in the city.

The charge states that their "conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety", contrary to section 3(1) and (7) of the Public Order Act 1986.

A 27-year-old man allegedly suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident.

The trial before Judge Peter Blair QC, the Recorder of Bristol, is expected to last between five and seven days in courtroom one.

Stokes is scheduled to give evidence on Thursday.