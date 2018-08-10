England v India: All you need to know from day two at Lord's

James Anderson takes five and Chris Woakes removes Virat Kohli... all you need to know from day two of the second Test at Lord's.

The report

James Anderson took 5-20 as India capitulated to 107 all out on a hugely challenging, rain-filled second day's play of the second Test at Lord's, writes David Currie.

Anderson (5-20) started the rot, bowling Murali Vijay for a duck with the fifth ball of the day and ended things as he picked up Ishant Sharma lbw.

The recalled Chris Woakes (2-19) was the star of the evening session, taking the key wicket of Virat Kohli (23) during a superb six-over spell of probing, skilful away swing from the Nursery End.

Moments of the day

The dismissal of Kohli, the wicket all India's opponents crave. Woakes, preferred to Moeen Ali as the unavailable Ben Stokes' replacement - was the man to get it, with Jos Buttler snaffling at slip a ball after shelling an admittedly tough, low chance. With Kohli out, India crumbled fast.

Anderson's ball to bowl Murali Vijay was another highlight - angling in, pitching, and then curling away to hit off stump. The opener did himself no favours with his attempted clip into leg but the dismissal and subsequent five-wicket haul reaffirmed that Anderson, even at 36, remains a magician.

The run-out of Cheteshwar Pujara was also key - not only did it remove India's most obdurate batsman but also saw Ollie Pope, who strolled in from point to dislodge the bails, make his first impact as a Test player.

Ollie Pope ran out Cheteshwar Pujara on his Test debut

Stat of the day

James Anderson has now taken six five-wicket hauls in Tests at Lord's and is on to 99 Test wickets at the venue in total, 20 more than his closest challenger and new-ball partner, Stuart Broad (79).

England have not won any of their last five Tests against Asian sides at Lord's, as opposed to Edgbaston, where Asian teams are winless in 17.

England's Lord's struggles Start date Opponent Result 12/06/2014 Sri Lanka Draw 17/07/2014 India India win by 95 runs 09/06/2016 Sri Lanka Draw 14/07/2016 Pakistan Pakistan win by 75 runs 24/05/2018 Pakistan Pakistan win by nine wickets

Talking points

Is one warm-up game at Essex enough preparation for a Test series in England? Not according to Nasser Hussain, who puts India's batting ills down to a lack of meaningful action as much as Anderson's brilliance.

"The preparation for a tour of England these days is abysmal," he said. "As you walk off you have to ask yourself: 'Did I, did the team, did the management do enough to get me ready to perform at this level?'

"I don't see the Indian batting line-up having the preparation needed for the best bowler in English conditions there has probably ever been." Being shot out for 107 only adds weight to Nasser's point.

Pujara's run-out, meanwhile, came amid a stop-start ninth over. The players were hauled off after ball one, before quickly returning and then heading off again once it hosed it down as soon as Pujara was sent packing. But should they have returned after the first break with rain in the air?

"The third umpire would have been watching his television, heard the commentary and seen the clouds," said Michael Holding. "Couldn't he have said: 'Hey, we should be stopping'."

What they said

MICHAEL HOLDING on James Anderson: "I would think he is the best swing bowler I have seen in a very long time here in England. If the ball isn't swinging then he obviously isn't as dangerous but when that ball is swinging you haven't got much of a chance. It doesn't matter how good you are, at some point he is going to find a delivery for you."

MICHAEL HOLDING on Chris Woakes: "He is a very dangerous bowler to right-handed batsmen, especially bowling from the Nursery End with the slope helping him to take the ball away. He pitched the perfect delivery to Kohli - it was straight and Kohli was thinking he could play the ball to the on-side but there was then late swing and movement."

Tweets of the Day

Ravi Bopara was wowed by Anderson's opening spell - he got that five-for eventually, Ravi!

Jimmy Anderson could have 5fer in half hr here #ENGvIND — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) August 10, 2018

While Surrey charted England debutant Pope's progression...

It started off dry and sunny...

And then got very, very wet...

Lords’s media centre or sat in a car wash? pic.twitter.com/J7KfLrGWA8 — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) August 10, 2018

First 2nd day of a Lord's Test match I've missed in 30+ years, and it does this.

I knew God loved me. pic.twitter.com/4M6P8uGYWh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 10, 2018

Before it dried off again and Anderson completed another milestone.

