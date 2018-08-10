WATCH the pick of day two between England and India at Lord's

1:40 Watch the best of the action from a rain-affected day two of the second Test between England and India at Lord's Watch the best of the action from a rain-affected day two of the second Test between England and India at Lord's

Chris Woakes toasted his recall with the wicket of Virat Kohli as England skittled India for 107 on a rain-shortened day two of the second Test.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Watch highlights in the video above as India lasted just 35.2 overs - Kohli snicking behind for 23 - after being inserted by Joe Root, with James Anderson (5-20) picking up his sixth Test five-wicket haul at Lord's.

Only 8.3 overs were possible before 5.10pm on Friday due to the wet weather but they were action-packed, with Anderson bowling Murali Vijay with a cracker and having KL Rahul caught behind, plus the recalled Cheteshwar Pujara run out by debutant Ollie Pope.

England celebrate Ollie Pope's run-out of Cheteshwar Pujara

Three hours after Pujara was sent packing, the players returned for an extended final session, with Woakes - preferred to Moeen Ali as Ben Stokes' replacement - having Kohli caught by Jos Buttler at second slip.

India were reduced to 49-4 at that point and mustered only 52 more runs, with Anderson completing his five-for by trapping last man Ishant Sharma lbw for a duck as England seized complete control in the capital.

Watch day three of the second Test between England and India, at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 10am on Saturday.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.