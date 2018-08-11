Cricket Debate Podcast: Bob Willis and Jason Gillespie on Chris Woakes' maiden Test ton

Sky Sports Cricket Podcast

Chris Woakes lorded it over India on day three of the second Test, hitting his maiden Test century as England took total control.

Jason Gillespie and Bob Willis joined Charles Colvile on The Cricket Debate to dissect a day on which the hosts racked up a lead of 250 runs.

Bob assesses Woakes' 'scintillating' innings and the disparity between his career stats in Tests at home and away - as well as his stellar record at the Home of Cricket.

And Jason, who knows Jonny Bairstow better than most, analyses the Yorkshireman's 93 against an Indian attack that didn't always fire on all fronts.

But should Bairstow be batting at four? How convincing was Ollie Pope's debut knock? And have India got their team selection right? Bob says Virat Kohli has had an absolute shocker so far in this Test…

So it's all eyes on the skies for Sunday - and just how many overs might England need to bowl India out for a second time? Bob and Jason share their views…

