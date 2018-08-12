Kumar Sangakkara and Michael Atherton demo how to play swing bowling in the Zone

With James Anderson causing India's batsmen all sorts of problems at Lord's, Michael Atherton and Kumar Sangakkara join Ian Ward in the Zone to demo how to play swing bowling.

England's leading Test wicket-taker took 5-20 in the first innings of the second Test with a masterclass in swing bowling under leaden skies on day two, while Chris Woakes and Sam Curran also made the most of the lavish lateral movement on offer.

Even Virat Kohli, so impressive at Edgbaston, was ill at ease throughout his innings so Atherton and Sangakkara took to the Zone to provide their insight and a few tips that helped them try to play against the moving ball.

Atherton had plenty of experience in doing so from opening the batting for England countless times during his 115 Test matches while Sangakkara also has extensive experience of the problems swing poses for touring batsmen, having toured England with Sri Lanka on four occasions before spending three years with Surrey at the end of his career.

The pair discuss some of the techniques and approaches they used to counter lateral movement and then face the bowling machine to see if they can put the theory into practice - with mixed results!

