England v India: Highlights from day one of the third Test at Trent Bridge

Chris Woakes took the only wickets to fall on the first morning of the third Test at Trent Bridge as India reached 82-3 at lunch.

Click play on the video at the top of the page to watch the best of the action as the England all-rounder broke an opening stand of 60 between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul.

Joe Root won the toss and inserted India on a green-tinged surface but India's openers batted patiently and saw off the new ball.

Chris Woakes claimed three wickets before lunch at Trent Bridge

Ben Stokes was given an early bowl on his return to the England side, coming as first change, but it was Woakes who eventually made the breakthrough more than an hour into the day, and he picked two more before the session was out.

Dhawan (35) was the first to go, edging to Jos Buttler at second slip, and Woakes removed Rahul in his next over, plumb lbw to a delivery that nipped back, although he was surprisingly persuaded to review by Cheteshwar Pujara.

England also lost a review in the closing stages of the morning as Virat Kohli (4no) was rapped on the pad by Stuart Broad's inswinger, the ball may well have been hitting the stumps but the Indian captain had got his front foot outside the line of off stump.

There was just time for England and Woakes to get a third before the break and it was something of a gift as Pujara (14) played a loose hook shot to pick out Adil Rashid at fine leg in the final over of the session.

