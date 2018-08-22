England v India: Nottinghamshire reverse day five ticket policy at Trent Bridge

India were one wicket away from victory at the close of fay four

Nottinghamshire have reversed their day five ticketing policy and have made the final day of England's third Test against India free of charge.

England are on the brink of a defeat with India one wicket away from victory heading into Wednesday's fifth and final day at Trent Bridge.

Nottinghamshire received criticism for charging £10 for tickets, with no option for a refund, despite play not being expected to last past the morning session.

But the county decided on a change of heart shortly before play began on Wednesday morning.

All advance tickets for day five will be refunded

The 2,000 current ticket holders will be refunded and admission will be free on the gate, Notts said, with donations being collected for charity.

"We've slept on the day five pricing policy and, frankly, we got it wrong," the county tweeted.

James Anderson and Adil Rashid will resume batting on Wednesday morning looking to stave off India's attack for as long as possible. India had a 210-run lead at the end of day four.