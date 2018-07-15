Worcestershire's Daryl Mitchell and Martin Guptill combine to pull off brilliant catch against Yorkshire

Worcestershire Rapids' Daryl Mitchell and Martin Guptill combined to pull off a brilliant catch in the deep in their Vitality Blast North Group match against Yorkshire Vikings at New Road.

Vikings wicketkeeper Jonathan Tattersall had been looking to send seamer Ben Brown over the boundary rope when Mitchell intervened, leaping high to claim the catch.

However, with his momentum taking him over the foam, the Rapids' captain Mitchell flung the ball to New Zealand's Guptill, who in turn produced an excellent leaping one-handed take to complete the catch.

There was a similar catch this summer during England's one-day international series against Australia, when Jason Roy pulled off a moment of boundary brilliance during the fourth ODI to set up a stunning combination catch with Craig Overton.

In that case Roy, realising his proximity to the boundary, quickly jettisoned the ball with a backhand flick around 30 yards to Overton, who had the simplest of tasks in claiming the catch.