Yorkshire clinch Roses win and Surrey stay top of County Championship

Joe Root took four wickets as Yorkshire wrapped up a 118-run win over Lancashire on day three of their crucial Roses clash, while Surrey stay top of the Specsavers County Championship with an innings thrashing of Nottinghamshire.

Root, who had dismissed England team-mate Jos Buttler for 59 in the penultimate over of the second day at Old Trafford, returned to claim Graham Onions caught behind with the first ball of day three and also picked up Matt Parkinson and James Anderson to finish with staggering figures of 4-5 from 7.4 overs.

The wicket of Buttler - caught at leg slip, sweeping - was a vital one, as he and Tom Bailey (45) had put on 80 for the sixth wicket to give Lancashire faint hopes of chasing their 323-run target down.

But, with Buttler gone, the tail crumbled on the third morning, with Bailey the ninth wicket to fall - lbw to Steven Patterson (3-38).

Lancashire captain Liam Livingstone did then come out to bat, despite a broken thumb picked up on day one, but wasn't required to face a delivery as Root bowled Anderson for a duck 23-ball duck four deliveries later.

Yorkshire now leapfrog Lancashire into fifth in Division One, on 87 points, while their Roses rivals are just above the drop zone in sixth on 74 points, but having played one game more than Hampshire on 72.

The match will be widely remembered for Jordan Clark's remarkable hat-trick on day one, dismissing Root, Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow.

Surrey, meanwhile, increased their lead at the top of Division One with an innings-and-183-run hammering of second-placed Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge. SCORECARD

Morne Morkel continued his impressive first season with Surrey with a second-innings five-for

The home side headed into day three 57-1 in their second innings, still 325 runs in arrears after first-innings hundreds for Surrey's Rory Burns (153) and Rikki Clarke (111) in a mammoth score of 592, and never looked like making their opponents bat again.

Samit Patel struck a counter-attacking 55 from 49 balls, but South African seamer Morne Morkel (5-60) claimed his wicket as one of five for the innings and nine in the match, wrapping up an emphatic victory by dismissing Jake Ball in the afternoon session.

Still undefeated, Surrey have now won six from eight and sit top of the Championship on 153 points, some 43 clear of Notts in second and having played a game less.

