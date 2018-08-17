Alex Hales sinks Yorkshire to put Notts book in T20 Blast QFs

Alex Hales hit his first half-century of the tournament

Alex Hales hit an unbeaten 71 as Nottingham Outlaws prevailed in their winner-takes-all Vitality Blast tussle against Yorkshire Vikings at Headingley.

The defending champions had make heavy work of reaching the knockout stage, but Hales notched his first half-century in this year's tournament as Nottinghamshire won by eight wickets.

Yorkshire, who would have qualified for the last eight themselves with a win, won the toss and elected to bat, but they suffered an early setback as Tom Kohler-Cadmore made just four before he was caught by Steven Mullaney off the bowling of Matthew Carter.

Adam Lyth put away bad balls on his way to 44 before Mullaney entered the attack and dismissed him with his first ball as a top edge was taken brilliantly by Tom Moores.

Kane Williamson knocked a quickfire 44 himself off 26 balls while captain David Willey top-scored with 51 as the Vikings set a chase of 164 from their 20 overs.

An inside edge from opener Riki Wessels (16) gave Yorkshire the breakthrough to the delight of the home supporters, but Jake Libby and Hales showed their class at the crease to put the Outlaws in a commanding position.

Moores (31 no) struck consecutive sixes off Willey to take the holders to victory in 19 overs.